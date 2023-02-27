Edge reacts to Finn Balor’s recent update with fellow WWE Superstar

Edge and Finn Balor are currently engaged in one of the hottest rivalries in WWE. In the midst of the ongoing feud, The Rated R Superstar has reacted to an image posted by his onscreen rival.

The two stars have gone against each other for a very long time. It all began when Balor shockingly turned heel and assaulted the then-leader of The Judgment Day with help from Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

The group later also hired Dominik Mysterio and went on to become arguably the strongest force on RAW. From the looks of it, the rivalry could finally conclude at WrestleMania 39.

Finn Balor recently posted an image of himself shirtless in the gym alongside fellow WWE Superstar Austin Theory on Twitter. Edge replied and stated that the featured stars standing shirtless in the gym are super cool, in his opinion.

"Wow. You guys stand around the gym with your shirts off. Super cool." said Edge.

While we can only speculate, the WWE Hall of Famer might be sarcastic with his comments on his rival's post.

A brief recap of Edge and Finn Balor's rivalry on WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, the feud back in June 2022 started when The Rated R Superstar was betrayed by his stablemates, who replaced him with Finn Balor. After a brief absence, he returned to help Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2022.

At Clash at the Castle 2022, Edge and Rey lost to The Judgment Day, after which Dominik Mysterio turned heel and joined the corrupt faction. The Hall of Famer then later battled Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules 2022 in a losing effort as Rhea Ripley assaulted Beth Phoenix mid-match.

Here's hoping it was only postponed and we get Demon Finn Balor vs Edge inside Hell in a Cell at Wrestlemania 39. So a recent Fightful Select report reveals that WWE had internal plans for a Demon Finn Balor return at Royal Rumble 2023. Clearly, those plans were nixed.Here's hoping it was only postponed and we get Demon Finn Balor vs Edge inside Hell in a Cell at Wrestlemania 39. So a recent Fightful Select report reveals that WWE had internal plans for a Demon Finn Balor return at Royal Rumble 2023. Clearly, those plans were nixed. Here's hoping it was only postponed and we get Demon Finn Balor vs Edge inside Hell in a Cell at Wrestlemania 39. https://t.co/IlRsit80Sz

After eliminating each other from the Royal Rumble match, the two sides battled in a mixed tag team match at the Elimination Chamber 2023, which was won by The Rated R couple.

Balor cost his rival the United States Championship on RAW to send a strong statement regarding the feud's continuation. The story could seemingly witness another encounter at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

