Edge is really unsure about his WWE return status, update on his recovery

We finally have the latest updates on Edge's ongoing recovery and WWE return.

Edge has been out of action since suffering an injury at Backlash.

Edge.

Edge is currently out of action due to a torn triceps injury which he suffered while filming 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' against Randy Orton at Backlash.

ComicBook recently interviewed the Rated-R Superstar, and he was asked about when the fans could expect him to return to in-ring action.

Edge noted that it'd been one month since he sustained the injury and at this point, it's hard for him to give a definite timeline with regards to his comeback. Edge has always been happy about his ability to rebound from injuries quickly. He highlighted the time when he returned from a torn Achilles injury within six months.

"I don't know; it was a month yesterday. It's so hard to tell in that initial kind of two months where it's at and where everything is. I've always been happy with the fact that I rebound from injuries pretty quickly. I got back from a torn Achilles in six months which is kind of stupid."

The WWE Hall of Famer was unsure about his WWE return date as he has never had a surgery while being in his 40s. He has no idea how fast his body can recover.

Edge admitted that he never really paid attention to self-care before, but he understands the importance of taking care of his body now that he is 46 years old.

"Back to the point of how long? I don't know I'm just going to listen to my body and truly listen to my body, make sure I have self-care, which I never really paid attention to before. Whether that entails yoga, cold plunges, saunas, whatever that is, I just need to do more of it, especially being 46 now."

Possible plan for Edge's WWE return

Advertisement

Torn triceps injuries usually take around 4-8 months to recover and from and considering Edge's gift of recuperating from injuries reasonably quickly, we could see him back sooner rather than later.

A new report has also hinted at Edge getting back into the world title picture upon his return. WWE would ideally complete the trilogy between Randy Orton and Edge once the 11-time World Champion is fit enough to return to the squared circle.