Edge reassured WWE legend he did not have backstage heat with other superstars

Edge offered some words of encouragement to Mick Foley when they worked together in WWE in 2006.

At the time, The Rated-R Superstar was one of the most prominent full-time names on the roster. Foley, by contrast, only competed in three matches every year as per the terms of his part-time WWE contract.

On his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, the Hardcore Legend discussed the time he raised concerns about other wrestlers possibly having an issue with his appearances.

“I asked Edge about that when we were working in 2006,” Foley said. “And he goes, ‘Mick, that doesn’t apply to you. What the guys have problems with is someone coming in for one or two weeks and capturing a spot. You come in for 10 or 12 weeks and you build programs that leave people better off than they were. Ultimately, you don’t win these matches!’”

Foley's worries were not unfounded, as part-time WWE performers often receive criticism. Many fans and fellow wrestlers believe people who only make sporadic appearances take up television time from full-time roster members.

Mick Foley helped Edge and many others in the mid-2000s

The likes of Edge and Randy Orton benefited greatly from working with Mick Foley during his days as a part-time superstar.

Looking back, the 2013 WWE Hall of Famer is pleased with the way he conducted himself behind the scenes as a veteran on the roster.

“I always tried to leave people better off than they were,” Foley continued. “I would never propose an angle that did not leave somebody better off.”

The 57-year-old amusingly added that the only exception came in 2004 when he wanted to win the Royal Rumble and Undisputed Championship. Vince McMahon, WWE’s Chairman and CEO at the time, immediately rejected the idea.

