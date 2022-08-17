"It was all of the things that I love" - Edge recalls watching major premium live event with multi-time WWE World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recalled falling in love with wrestling when he watched WrestleMania VI in his hometown with AEW star Christian.

Edge and Christian were synonymous when it came to tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era. The two were one of the most popular teams of their time and won numerous championships during their run together. Later, they both went their separate ways and won singles gold too.

The two were childhood friends, which is when their love for wrestling developed. Speaking to Fox Digital News, the 48-year-old superstar recalled on how he fell in love with wrestling when he and Christian watched their first WrestleMania, which was WrestleMania VI in their hometown:

"It was all of the things that I love. I loved superheroes, I loved music and I loved sports. So, when I saw wrestling, it was all of those things because these larger-than-life characters had colorful outfits that would be in comic books. They had entrance music and like pyro and stuff, so it’s a Kiss concert. And, they’re doing these things that I equate it to like a hockey game or a football game — just an athletic performance. It tapped into all the things that my little-kid brain loved. I just never grew out of the little-kid brain." [H/T - Fox News]

The two went on to have a very successful career in professional wrestling. Christian is currently in AEW feuding with Jungle Boy. Meanwhile, Edge is in WWE taking on The Judgment Day.

Edge and Christian crossed path at Royal Rumble 2021 before the latter left for AEW

In 2011, fans were shocked when the Rated R Superstar announced his retirement. He was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time and had to vacate the title due to past injuries. After he left, Christian won his first world title in WWE, defeating Alberto Del Rio.

A few years later, Christian suffered the same fate as his injuries caught up to him. Around 2014, he quietly left the in-ring competition and announced his retirement. He won an opportunity to face the then Intercontinental Champion Big E but the match never took place.

Last year, Edge and Randy Orton started the Men's Royal Rumble match as the first two entrants. The Rated R Superstar won the match but ran into his old friend, Christian, who came out of retirement and entered the match at number 24 and embraced Edge.

Captain Charisma was in the final five spot and helped his former tag team partner throughout the match. It was his last appearance for WWE as he left to compete for AEW. Christian is currently feuding with The Jurrasic Express on AEW.

Do you think Christain will ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by UJALA