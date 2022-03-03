×
"Nice shirt." - Edge receives praise from top metal band

WWE Hall of Fame meets Melodic Death Metal
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 03, 2022 06:44 AM IST
WWE Hall of Famer Edge received praise from a notable heavy metal act for his choice of t-shirt on Monday night's edition of RAW.

The "Rated-R Superstar" took to the ring on the most recent edition of WWE's flagship show to make an challenge to the company's roster for a match at the upcoming WrestleMania 38. "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles would answer the call, coming to the ring to accept Edge's challenge before being attacked and beaten down by the former WWE Champion.

During the segment, the Rated-R Superstar was clad in a jeans, a leather jacket, and a t-shirt sporting the logo of Swedish Melodic Death Metal outfit Amon Amarth.

In a recent Facebook post, WWE used a shot of the Canadian star standing over a prone Styles while wearing the shirt. This prompted a response from the band who commented on the post with compliments for the shirt.

Amon Amarth had praise for the Rated-R Superstar
AJ Styles and the Rated-R Superstar are now locked in to do battle in Dallas, Texas next month at WrestleMania 38.

Edge was in the main event of WrestleMania last year

Edge is no stranger to the spotlight at WrestleMania, with a number of notable matches at the event against the likes of The Undertaker, The Hardyz/The Dudleyz and Mick Foley.

He has main-evented the "Grandest Stage of Them All" on two separate occasions, once against "The Deadman" in 2008 and once in 2021 against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

The path to the match was made clear for the Rated-R Superstar after grinding his way to victory from the number one entry to win the whole thing.

I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward.You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move. Now you better prepare yourself for mine. https://t.co/sjlP7mQW9t
Are you an Amon Amarth fan? Will "The Ultimate Opportunist" stand tall at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

