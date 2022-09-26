Edge reportedly set to face 6-time champion upon his return from current injury

WWE Superstar Edge is reportedly set to face Judgment Day member Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022.
The Rated-R Superstar joined forces with his former tag team partner Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio after he was kicked out of the heel stable by Balor, Ripley, and Priest. However, in the weeks that followed, Dominik betrayed his father to join the heel stable.
Earlier this month, Balor, alongside his stablemates Ripley and Priest, attacked The Rated-R Superstar, damaging his MCL, following which the latter was not seen on Monday Night RAW.
According to a report by Xero News, Edge and Balor will collide in an "I Quit" match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.
Check out the report by Xero News below:
Other matches that will take place at Extreme Rules are as follows:
- Liv Morgan to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.
- Seth Rollins will face his on-screen rival Riddle in a Fight Pit match.
- Drew McIntyre will face Karrion Kross in a Strap match at the upcoming premium live event.
Finn Balor spoke about Edge's recent injury caused by The Judgment Day
Finn Balor shed light on Edge's MCL sprain caused by The Judgment Day.
The former Universal Champion, alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump and gave their take on The Rated-R Superstar's current injury.
Balor showed no regret as he mentioned that he had caused many worse injuries in the past. He also warned his arch-rival and said that he would cause even more damage next time.
"I'm actually surprised it didn't cause more damage to be honest with you," Finn Balor said. "A grade two sprain to an MCL? I've done a lot worse, to be honest. So, if he can stand up anytime soon and wants to drag himself back to RAW, which I don't think that's going to be in the next couple of months, we can improve on the damage."
What are your thoughts on The Rated-R Superstar coming face-to-face with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comment section below.
