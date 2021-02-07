Edge reveals details of his hectic schedule over the past seven days

Edge shared a post on his official Instagram following his incredibly hectic workweek.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was featured on all three major brands this past week. Following his Royal Rumble victory, Edge appeared on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, and finally headed back to his home. Edge revealed in his post that he clocked in 80 minutes in two days, and drove 1500 miles over the past seven days.

Check out his full Instagram post below:

The spotlight is on Edge on the road to WrestleMania 37

Edge was the #1 entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. He lasted just over an hour in the match, and finally eliminated his arch-rival Randy Orton to win the whole thing. This was the second Royal Rumble win of Edge's illustrious career. He had first won the Rumble in 2010 after returning from an injury that had put him out for months.

January 31, 2010: Edge wins the #RoyalRumble

January 31, 2021: Edge wins the #RoyalRumble



The journey continues and we couldn't be happier 🤘 pic.twitter.com/zMMadSldJd — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 1, 2021

Following his Royal Rumble victory, Edge first appeared on RAW in a segment with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The Rated-R Superstar didn't declare that he would compete for the WWE Championship, but had a warning for McIntyre that The Scottish Psychopath had a big target on his back. Following the Hall of Famer's exit, Sheamus turned heel and attacked McIntyre with a Brogue Kick.

Edge then appeared on NXT, and hinted that he could challenge the NXT Champion at The Show of Shows. At TakeOver: Vengence Day, Pete Dunne will be challenging Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, and Edge made it clear that he will be watching.

Everything about this image is beautiful.



Blackpool Tower. The brass knucks. Sir Regal. Edge in NXT.



The works.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GVNf1HK5KY — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 4, 2021

On SmackDown, Edge shared the ring with Roman Reigns, who wasn't happy with The Rated-R Superstar visiting the other two shows before coming on SmackDown. Reigns demanded respect from Edge, but was on the receiving end of a devastating Stunner at the hands of Kevin Owens, moments later.

Edge is all ready for WrestleMania 37, and is determined to win a top title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It remains to be seen who will be his opponent at the mega event.