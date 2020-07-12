Edge reveals the first time in his career when he got actually nervous and why

Edge talks about the first time that he actually felt nervous before a match.

Edge is a multi-time WWE and World Champion in the company.

Edge

Edge returned to in-ring action at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, after being absent for 9 years. The Rater R Superstar Edge had to take retirement due to his neck injury. The injury was so grave that doctors had stated that having another match could paralyze Edge.

However, things have turned around for Edge who has already been part of three matches this year. Unfortunately, he got injured again during his match with Randy Orton at Backlash.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Edge revealed that he was nervous for the first time before his return at Royal Rumble this year. Edge said that he never felt nervous during his first run with the company. He wasn't even nervous before his first match in 1996.

''I can truly say that was the first day in my wrestling career when I was nervous. Even before my first match way back in WWF in ’96, I wasn’t nervous. I felt ready, I was confident, I was young and indestructible. This was the first time that I’ve wrestled having had kids. I think that was the big thing for me. I’m coming back from this injury that was supposed to be impossible to come back from, so that was on the table. And I have kids at home now. There are a lot of responsibilities involved in this, so that was really nerve-wracking, and that was foreign to me. I wasn’t used to feeling nervous.'' (H/T: 411Mania)

Christian's reaction to Edge being nervous

Edge also spoke about his best-friend Christian's reaction on seeing him nervous for the first time. He also talked about how he is coming to grips with this new feeling.

''Going back to Jay, that was the first time he’d seen me nervous. Beth [Phoenix, my wife,] and I weren’t together before when I wrestled, so she didn’t know what I was like. Jay knew I didn’t get nervous. So when I was nervous, that changed everything for him. Even the hiding and all that, the strangest thing for me was coming to grips with having nerves for the first time. I can’t say I really liked it, and I’ve had them for all three matches now. I better quickly come to grips with it [laughs].”