Edge reveals that Hulk Hogan made him want to be a wrestler

The former 11-time World Champion said that Hulk Hogan was like The Incredible Hulk come to life!

Edge had fond memories of WWE growing up and was fixated when he first laid eyes on it.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

Edge never wanted to be an actor. Being a pro wrestler was his goal from the start and shares that it was his entire focus from the beginning. Edge said that he was a fan from the moment that he laid his eyes and felt that this was his calling life.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the former 11-time World Champion Edge spoke about his earliest pro wrestling memories while promoting his new film Money Plane.

Edge says Hulk Hogan made him want to wrestle

In his interview, Edge says that Roddy Piper was the first guy he remembers but it was Hulk Hogan that captured his heart. He said:

The first guy that I remember was Roddy Piper. But as a kid, I didn't like Roddy, because he was doing his job. (Laughs) He wasn't supposed to be liked! But then I saw Hulk Hogan, and I was just, like, what is going on here? This guy is the Incredible Hulk come to life! This guy is Thor come to life! I could go down to Maple Leaf Gardens, and if I get the right seat, there's a possibility that I can shake that dude's hand. It was the energy, it was the eyes, it was all of these things. As a kid, I saw it, and something in my brain was either initiated or broken. I don't know which! (Laughs) It was from that point forward that I said, "I'm gonna do this."

Edge's memories of Huk Hogan stand out for him. He idolized the multi-time WWE Champion and even had the privilege of winning the World Tag Team Championship alongside Hulk Hogan on SmackDown. In the end, Edge lived his dream and is now enjoying a comeback for the ages in WWE.