Edge reveals how he injured himself against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a triceps injury at WWE Backlash.

Edge also revealed that he was partially injured before the match against Randy Orton.

Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who returned to the ring earlier this year, had his second singles match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. The Rated-R Superstar suffered an injury in the match as he tore his tricep.

WWE announced Edge's injury in the week after the match but haven't revealed when he will return. In a recent interview with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, Edge revealed the exact way he injured himself in the match against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Edge's injury at WWE Backlash

“I did a springboard into the second RKO. I went ‘ooh.’ I got the cold sweats and I feel like I’m going to throw up. That’s usually a sign. That’s where it popped. I thought, okay, I think I have a little bit more in the tank to finish this out. We got it finished. I got to the back and I was like ‘I think something happened to my tricep.’ I don’t think it’s complete, but it feels like something. They felt around and they said ‘we think it might be complete." (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet)

The WWE Hall of Famer has gone under the knife to repair his tricep, and his doctor told him that Edge already had torn it a little prior to that match. He said that he is glad that he could finish the match and not have the tear at the start of the match.

There's been no news as to how long Edge will be out for from the WWE.

Edge and Randy Orton have wrestled twice this year. The first one came at WrestleMania 36, where Edge got the win over Orton. The second match was the one at Backlash, titled the "greatest wrestling match ever" and Orton got the win in this match.