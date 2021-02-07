"It was so unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced" - Edge on wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 36

Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to the ring after a nine-year period where he was forced into retirement. In his first match back, he was clearly in great shape. Even after nine years away from the ring, Edge hadn't missed a beat. A few months later, Edge competed at WrestleMania 36, and he recently reflected on this unusual experience.

Edge is one of the top stars in WWE. He's a Hall of Famer, and he has won 11 world titles. He is now a two-time Royal Rumble Winner, too. At WrestleMania 36, he defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. This "Showcase of the Immortals" was quite unique because it was held in an empty arena.

In an interview with ViBe and Wrestling, Edge opened up about his experience of wrestling at this unforgettable show.

"We get to WrestleMania, and probably it was probably the strangest for me because it was so empty and it was so quiet and it was so unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced in terms of performance, especially within the confines of the world of wrestling."

Edge went on to highlight the fact that working with Randy Orton was helpful for him. This bout was Edge's first singles match since 2011, so he appreciated the ability to work with a veteran like "The Viper." Still, there were no fans in attendance to witness it, so the whole show was definitely a bizarre experience.

Who will Edge face this year at WWE WrestleMania?

Edge is heading to WrestleMania

Last Sunday, Edge entered the WWE Royal Rumble as the first entrant and outlasted twenty-nine other Superstars to win the match. As a result, he earned a shot at a championship of his choosing in the main event of WrestleMania.

Edge has spent the whole week scouting his potential targets. On Monday, he went to RAW and exchanged words with Drew. On NXT, he confronted the champion of the black-and-gold brand, Finn Balor. Finally, on Friday, he showed up on SmackDown to stand face-to-face with Roman Reigns.

Edge hasn't made his decision yet. But backstage reports suggest that Edge will most likely face Roman Reigns for his WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Unlike last year, WWE has planned to have fans in attendance for WrestleMania. This will be the first time that a big capacity of fans will be at a WWE event since March 2020. Edge will hope to complete his triumphant comeback with a win in front of an electric crowd.