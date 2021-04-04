Edge reveals his reaction to being told he would main event WrestleMania 37

Edge has revealed how he reacted when he was told by WWE management he would be in this year's WrestleMania main event.

In a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, the Rated R Superstar explained he thought his current predicament "was never supposed to happen" given his history of medical issues. Edge also noted how unlikely the triple threat Universal Championship match was, due to Roman Reigns' and Daniel Bryan's medical history too.

When Jimmy Traina asked him how he learned he would be in the main event slot at this year's show of shows, Edge did not specify whether it was Vince McMahon or Triple H who delivered the news.

But when asked whether the conversation was an emotional one, here's what Edge had to say:

"Um… No. I think now that I’m back, now it’s like, 'OK, here we go. This is what we need.' Got it - on it. And all I can do is whatever I can on my end to make sure I bring my part to it, and that’s really all there is to it. And I don’t know if I’ll feel whatever it is I’ll feel until I’m in the ring, and all three of us are standing there, and there’s a crowd again. That’s when I think it will fully land and dawn on me how insane this whole thing is. Not only just for me, but for those two guys as well. For this combination of three men to be in the ring, main eventing WrestleMania, this was never supposed to happen. Four years ago, there’s not a chance in hell this happens."

Edge on Roman Reigns' and Daniel Bryan's journey to WrestleMania

As Edge mentioned previously, he found it astonishing that the three men involved in the Universal title match at WrestleMania have had to overcome such huge obstacles in their careers.

Edge noted this was an aspect of their shared WrestleMania story he admires:

"There’s been bumpy roads for all of us to get back to where we find ourselves and that to me is very cool."

Will Edge leave WrestleMania as the new Universal Champion? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.