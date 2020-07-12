Edge reveals scrapped plans for Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36

Edge spoke about the ideas for his WrestleMania outing against Randy Orton that had to be scrapped.

Edge defeated Orton when all was said and done at The Show of Shows.

Edge vs Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is currently out of action due to the injury that he suffered in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" against Randy Orton at Backlash 2020. He recently sat down with Comicbook.com and opened up on a variety of topics with regards to his shocking WWE return.

Edge also revealed a bunch of plans that were later scrapped for his WrestleMania match with Orton. He stated that it was four in the afternoon by the time they had kicked off the filming for the Last Man Standing match.

The original plans for the match consisted of the duo fighting on the roof of the WWE Performance Center, with filming being done using drones. The ideas had to be scrapped eventually, as the shots taken outside in the sunlight wouldn't have been in line with the show's airing.

By the time we were actually filming our match it was like, I don't know, four in the afternoon so it was still sunlight. We had come up with a lot of ideas to go outside and onto the roof and these drone shots and all these things that just weren't possible because when it was airing during WrestleMania it wouldn't have coincided (with the time of the show's airing). So those plans had to get scrapped.

Edge stood victorious at WrestleMania

Edge made his WWE return at the 2020 Royal Rumble and had a strong showing in the free-for-all. He was brutally attacked by his former tag team partner, Randy Orton, on the next night on WWE RAW. Thus the rivalry kicked off between the two and it only got more personal as we moved ahead, with Orton attacking Beth Phoenix as well.

Edge exacted revenge on Orton at WrestleMania, where he put down The Viper in their Last Man Standing outing.