Edge reveals the status of his storyline with Randy Orton following the tricep injury

Edge and Randy Orton are in the middle of a very personal feud.

Edge tore his tricep in a match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

Edge returned to the WWE at this year's Royal Rumble in the namesake match. The Rated-R Superstar returned to roars and cheers from the WWE Universe at the event. Right after he returned, he was stabbed in the back by his long time friend and previous tag team partner, Randy Orton.

Edge was on the Busted Open podcast recently. On the show, the former World Heavyweight Champion discussed his feud with Randy Orton and how he's enjoying his return to wrestling. During the show, Edge revealed that he has been given a lot of creative freedom this time around and spoke about how he was dealing with his storyline with Randy Orton after the injury.

"I have been given almost full carte blanche," Edge revealed. "There's a couple things that I tried to go against, but I realize that the lines were drawn, and that wasn't going to get changed. So that was fine, but the promos, I'm writing them. The storyline arc, I put it together. You have to sometimes make chicken salad because I tore my triceps. So, what do we do here? How do we how do we navigate this? It's all a work in progress really, but I've been given so much freedom, and that has been so much fun." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Edge has been involved in a feud with Randy Orton since his return. The feud has become very personal after Edge's wife's, Beth Phoenix, involvement before their match at WrestleMania. The duo faced off in a Last Man Standing Match at the Showcase Of The Immortals.

Even though Edge walked out with the victory that night, almost a month later, Randy Orton challenged Edge to a wrestling match at WWE Backlash. Their match was marketed as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, and it did steal the show, garnering appreciation from legends of the business.

During the match at WWE Backlash, Edge tore his tricep and won't be able to wrestle in the foreseeable future. But this past week, Christian returned to WWE RAW to defend his friend's honor but was Punt Kicked by Randy Orton.