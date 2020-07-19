Edge reveals he didn't think he was injured after WWE Backlash

Edge suffered a severely torn tricep at Backlash, but it turns out he initially didn't think he was injured at all.

Back in June, Edge and Randy Orton squared off in a rematch from their brutal encounter at Wrestlemania 36, where the former WWE Champion picked up a hard-fought victory over the viper.

In a match that was heavily promoted as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", the Rated-R Superstar and The Viper treated the limited fans in attencence and all those watching at home to an all-time classic encounter.

After a thrilling contest, it would be Orton who would have his hand raised after catching Edge with a sickening Punt Kick to end the night, avenging his loss from several weeks prior.

Edge felt he wasn't injured at first

Edge initially seemed to walk away from the match unscathed, as he described in WWE's recent documentary special "The Day Of" which focused on the Backlash confrontation between the two legends.

In the backstage area after the match, Edge revealed to cameras that he initially feared he sustained a torn tricep but thought it was not true

"When I took that RKO I was like I think I tore my tricep. But I didn't, I don't think."

He was treated by WWE medical staff who wrapped ice packs around his lower back and his neck, in stark comparison to his in-ring storyline of neck issues at the time, before calling his wife Beth Phoenix to update her on his status:

"Made it through!... No, I'm just stiff, ya know... Like we knew I would be. You can't expect to take 10 year breaks from doing this and not expect to feel stiff, right?... Tell the girls Dad is good."

However, after some time had passed and perhaps the adrenaline had begun to wore off, he began to notice the pain in his arm was much worse than he initially thought, during his post-match photoshoot. When asked to lift his arms, he responded:

"I can do that. I just can't bend it too well... I may have torn my tricep."

The next day, upon examining his X-rays, doctors revealed that Edge indeed had suffered a torn tricep whilst receiving an RKO, and that he had not dodged the bullet as he first thought. The injury is thought to keep him on the shelf for a minimum of six months.

With the sheer amount of injuries suffered by WWE Superstars over the course of their careers, it comes as no surprise that some injuries may feel as though they blur the boundaries between serious and minimal at the time.

Orton, on the other hand, is still competing as has recently entered into a feud with the Big Show. However, it is expected Edge and Orton will reignite their feud and complete their modern trilogy upon his recovery towards the latter end of 2020, possibly heading into 2021.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any updates regarding the return of the Rated R Superstar.