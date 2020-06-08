Edge reveals why he doesn't want to work with 'new guys'

Edge returned to the ring this year after a 9 year long gap

Edge will face Randy Orton at WWE Backlash this month

Edge

The Rater R Superstar will be facing Randy Orton in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash. After Edge returned to WWE after a hiatus of 9 years at this year's Royal Rumble, he almost immediately went into a feud with his former teammate Randy Orton.

The two men had clashed at WrestleMania 36 in a last man standing match which was won by Edge. While many believed that would be the end of their program, for the time being at least, both these legends returned on RAW a few weeks back to announce that they will be competing yet again at Backlash.

While speaking to ESPN, Edge talked about why he is not year ready to face the 'new guys' and why Randy Orton is the perfect rival for him.

There was a reason that this whole incarnation of Edge started with Randy," Edge said. "I know people want to complain about, 'when are you going to work [with] new guys?' ... Pump the brakes. Just remember here that I've been off for nine years. So, for me, I needed to know exactly where I was.

He further revealed why former WWE Champion Randy Orton is the best opponent for him at this stage of his return:

And there's nobody better for me to do that with than Randy. Because Randy is still at the stage where he can get in there with anyone and have a good match. ... I needed a sense of comfort to be able to take a lot of the questions off the plate for me."

Edge vs Randy Orton

Edge and The Viper Randy Orton have crossed paths multiple times prior to Edge's untimely retirement due to injury issues. Not only have the two been in the ring against each other multiple times but have also performed as a tag-team called Rated RKO, even winning the tag-team Championships.

It is indeed perplexing that WWE have chosen to label this match as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' and only time will tell if these two former WWE Champions will be able to live up to the moniker.