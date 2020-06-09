Edge reveals if he wanted another tag team run with Randy Orton

Edge opens up on whether he wanted another run with Randy Orton.

He formed the team with Orton back in 2006 and the duo remained together for almost a year.

Rated-RKO

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Hall of Famer Edge reunited with his former tag team partner Christian, as the latter motivated his best friend ahead of his match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2020. After the show went off the air, Edge made an appearance on RAW Talk.

The former World Champion shared his opinion on his rivalry with Randy Orton and also opened up on whether he would have liked to see the duo reunite as Rated RKO again. Edge said that he would have loved to see the Rated RKO have another run in WWE.

Edge and Orton formed Rated RKO in 2006 to take on DX

Edge is all set to take on Orton at the upcoming Backlash PPV in what's being billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". The WWE legend teamed up with Randy Orton back in late 2006 in an attempt to put an end to the reunited D-Generation X.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels had defeated Vince and Shane McMahon in a feud that lasted for months and the villains wanted to make sure that the same story didn't repeat with them.

The two teams feuded over the next few months before the rivalry came to an end at New Years Revolution 2007. Triple H suffered an injury that led to Michaels teaming up with John Cena to take on Edge and Orton. After WrestleMania 23, Edge moved to SmackDown, thus effectively marking the end of Rated RKO.