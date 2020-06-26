Edge reveals who he wants to face after his program with Randy Orton

Edge and Randy Orton faced each other at Backlash in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Edge has already faced Randy Orton twice since his return at Royal Rumble 2020 after a hiatus of 9 years. Their first match took place at WrestleMania 36 which was a Last Man Standing match and was won by Edge. Their second encounter at Backlash which was dubbed 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' was won by The Viper.

However, their feud is far from over as Edge returned to RAW this week to issue a warning to Randy Orton. Saying that by attacking Christian, Orton has awakened the Rater R Superstar again.

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Edge praised Randy Orton saying that Orton is something special, further adding that it is him who pushed Randy Orton to his capabilities.

He doesn't need to think. He just has this innate instinct that comes through three generations of doing this. I don't know if I've ever seen anybody to his extent. Kurt Angle is close coming from where he came from, but Randy, he's special man, but he doesn't realize how special he is. Me coming back, I think, can reinforce that and push him to be what he can be. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Edge's dream opponents

Edge also talked about who his dream opponents in WWE are and which Superstars he would like to face once he is done with Randy Orton.

That being said, I needed him to see if I could do this," Edge stated. "Sure, I want to get in there with Aleister Black, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, Angel Garza [and] Cesaro. God, there's so many guys I want to get in there with, but I needed to start with Randy to see where I was at. I had to start with Randy, and I knew that coming back [and] having this cherry of a story dropped on his lap that Randy would step up. He just needed something to be able to sink his teeth into

Edge also revealed that when he heard the fans scream for him upon his return, he knew this was going to be a lot of fun and it reminded him of the old NWA days with Dusty Rhodes.