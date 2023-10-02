Edge's AEW debut sees immediate reference to his legendary WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now a part of AEW. The star made the debut after the main event when his old friend Christian Cage was beating down Sting and Darby Allin. While the star's arrival in the company was expected, what was not expected was the immediate nod to his run in WWE.

Darby Allin was in a bad place at the end of WrestleDream. Betrayed by his friend Nick Wayne, he was beaten and destroyed at the hands of Christian and Wayne. Things looked up for just a moment when Sting made his way down to the ring. He was hitting and taking out both stars to support Allin but then was assaulted by Luchasaurus.

The numbers game caught up with him as a result, and it looked like he was about to be hit with the Con-Chair-To.

That's when the video started playing, and it was none other than Edge himself who was coming out to confront his best friend. The two faced each other down eventually, but Edge had come out to help Allin and Sting, not side with Christian. This left them retreating while Edge stood tall.

However, it was the fact The Rated-R Superstar had retained the WWE music from Alter Bridge that he had throughout his legendary career that the fans were talking about. The only difference was that the beginning was changed, with a different voice saying, "You think you know me."

Other than this, the song was the same. It appears that the star will retain the same music he has used for such a large part of his career.

