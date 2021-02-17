Edge names his favorite WWE matches that he was not part of

Edge made his official WWE debut in 1998, and he has been closely attached to the industry for a long time. He is a legend in the sport, as he knows the ins and outs of the business. Edge recently shared his opinion on some of the matches in WWE that he found to be outstanding.

As a WWE Hall of Famer, Edge has had a remarkable career. He's an 11-time world champion, and he has won the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank, and the King of the Ring.

In the latest edition of The Steve Dangle Podcast, Edge made an appearance and shared his thoughts on several topics. In one highlight, Edge named some of his favorite WWE matches that he didn't participate in.

"I mean, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and I think you gotta go WrestleMania 25. You can't go wrong with 26 as well. I mean, God, anything involving Bret Hart. Bret Hart to me is- he is the Daniel Day Lewis of pro wrestling. He does little things, and just these little subtle things, and I don't know you just get pulled into a believability with Bret Hart's matches. We all know it's entertainment, but you watch a Bret Hart match and you can question that. It's just little subtle things. He doesn't overdo anything. It's just the little subtleties, nuances that he does that man, I can watch Bret Hart matches all day. Another guy, and this is a name from the past, but Nick Bockwinkle. Man, I love me some Nick Bockwinkle. I can go down a Nick Bockwinkle wormhole and like five hours later I'll hear, 'Where are you?' and I'm like, 'I'm Sorry, I was watching Bockwinkle doing All Japan from 1984 when he was like 52 years old and outwrestling everyone'- that's another one. Gosh, Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle, WrestleMania 20 or Angle and Shawn from WrestleMania 21. Angle was in a pocket there where, man, everyhting he was doing was so damn good."

All the matches that Edge has named as some of his favorites, like Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker from WrestleMania 25, are all critically acclaimed. It's hard to strongly disagree with any of Edge's picks. He selected several bouts that feature some of the best wrestlers in WWE history.

Edge has been part of some phenomenal matches during his WWE career

Edge vs Undertaker from WrestleMania 24

During his illustrious WWE career, Edge has built a reputation for being a remarkable worker, both on the mic and inside the ring. He has had his fair share of amazing matches on his résumé

Edge was part of the first TLC match at SummerSlam 2000, which was a game-changing moment in WWE history. Edge went out with five other wrestlers and made history by showing how exciting modern wrestling could be.

Edge also got a chance to main event WWE WrestleMania 24 with the Undertaker, and he made the most out of it. To date, that match has been one of the most underrated WrestleMania bouts of all time.

With Edge on his second run in WWE right now, fans can expect even more instant classics from the Rated R Superstar.