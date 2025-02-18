Edge's major storyline was never explored by WWE; wrestling star discusses huge missed opportunity (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about a missed opportunity with Edge (Adam Copeland). The Hall of Famer made a miraculous comeback to in-ring competition in 2020.

The Rated-R Superstar was forced to retire in 2011 when the doctors advised him to hang up his boots after a series of neck injuries. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. However, in 2020, he made a comeback, competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Edge continues to be an active wrestler currently signed to AEW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, EC3 said he did not like active stars going into the Hall of Fame. He felt WWE missed out on a potential storyline where Edge could have been asked to relinquish his spot in the Hall of Fame before competing again. He felt that would have raised the stakes for The Rated-R Superstar, making his comeback journey even more compelling.

"I would think dusting somebody off for a big one is different than being consistently active. When Edge was in the Hall of Fame before he came back from that injury, right? Should they have done an angle where he had to rescind his Hall of Fame? Like to be in [sic] active duty, you have to rescind your Hall of Fame. That would have been, I don't know, something." [From 16:23 onwards]

The Ultimate Opportunist had a very successful second stint with WWE, winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, marking his second Rumble victory. He went on to have a thrilling rivalry with Roman Reigns and headline WrestleMania 37.

