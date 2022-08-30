Edge's match announced for WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will partner with Rey Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Clash at the Castle.

Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest kicked off Monday Night RAW by defeating AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler. Following the match, the faction was confronted by the former WWE Champion. The Rated R Superstar was soon joined by the Mysterios, who attacked the group from behind with Kendo sticks resulting in a brawl.

Following the altercation, WWE announced via Twitter that the Hall of Famer and Rey Mysterio will face the Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff this Saturday.

The faction has been feuding with the Hall of Famer and the Mysterios for a while now. Edge was ousted from the group and attacked after Finn Balor joined Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

After sidelining Edge, the group then turned their attention to Rey Mysterio and Dominik. Following some vicious attacks on the father-son duo, a match between them was set up for SummerSlam. However, The Judgment Day would suffer a loss after The Rated R Superstar returned to even the odds for the Mysterios

The Hall of Famer has vowed to end the faction he created, and their rivalry will culminate in a match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

