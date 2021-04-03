Edge's reaction to Christian Cage's AEW debut match finally revealed

Christian Cage wrestled his first full-fledged singles match in over seven years on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Christian came out victorious at the end of a solid wrestling match against Frankie Kazarian, and the former WWE Heavyweight Champion has rightfully been praised for his performance.

What a fantastic match on #AEWDynamite @Christian4Peeps v. @FrankieKazarian! What a way for Christian Cage to debut in @AEW in his first singles match anywhere in the world in over 7 years! Coming up we have @CodyRhodes in a Friendly Exhibition vs. QT, refereed by Arn Anderson! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 1, 2021

Christian Cage spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada and revealed how Edge reacted to his AEW Dynamite match.

Edge was staying at Christian's house, and they re-watched the match together. The Rated-R Superstar was really happy for Captain Charisma and even complimented his former tag team partner for the AEW debut.

Christian felt that his AEW debut could not have panned out any better, and even Edge was on the same page.

"So he's actually staying at my house. Yeah, because obviously Smackdown and Raw are here in Tampa, so we watched it together. He was very happy for me and was very complimentary of it. And of course, we always both kind of nitpick and give each other constructive criticism and those sorts of things. But I think, for the most part, he felt the same way that I did. I don't think it could have gone better for the first one back," said Christian.

Christian grades his AEW debut performance

Christian worked tremendously hard in preparation for his AEW debut, and his efforts paid off as the match got over with the fans. He gave himself a B+ grade and added that wrestling after a lengthy layoff was quite a challenging ordeal for him.

"As soon as I stepped foot to those ropes, it all comes back. No matter how much training you put in, nothing can replicate getting in there and doing it for real. So it was a real test, and it was a test against myself and against Frankie and against all these factors of coming back after such a long layoff. But I am always my toughest critic, so I will grade myself a B-plus," said Christian.

Nothing but respect. I have ALWAYS known how good you are. I knew it before you did yourself.... https://t.co/SB8IAjvvjg — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) April 1, 2021

Christian has promised to outwork everybody in AEW, and his first match has painted a promising picture for the future.

What are your reviews of Christian Cage's AEW debut? Let us know in the comments section.