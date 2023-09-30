Edge's second-last opponent pitches joining Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown

Edge had an interesting list of opponents in 2023, including a Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor and finishing up against Sheamus on SmackDown. However, his second-last opponent pitched joining Bobby Lashley's faction.

Bobby Lashley was the latest guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. As you may know, The Arrogant Aussie himself was the second last opponent Edge faced in his current WWE contract, which is set to expire soon.

The All Mighty revealed that he was done with The Street Profits after their loss to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of LWO last week. It was here that Grayson Waller then pitched himself and Austin Theory as part of his faction.

Expand Tweet

The team, known as "A-Town Down Under," has been a recent fixture on SmackDown. Bobby Lashley didn't answer him, mainly because Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came out to try and make amends with The All Mighty.

He refused to accept and told them they needed to prove him wrong. Austin Theory, meanwhile, came out and picked up a relatively easy victory against Cameron Grimes.

Would they be a good fit for Lashley's new faction on SmackDown? Or will the Street Profits prove him wrong? Sound off in the comments section below.