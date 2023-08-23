Edge's status with WWE draws response from veteran: "I don't think he's going to do that to a company that has made him a multi-millionaire"

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Edge's match on SmackDown this past Friday.

The last episode of SmackDown was built around the Rated-R Superstar celebrating his 25th Anniversary in the company. He had a first-time match with Sheamus in the main event of the show. Edge won after an exhilarating matchup and celebrated with his hometown fans. He also informed everyone that this was probably his last match in Toronto.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager felt there was no way the legendary wrestler was jumping ship and going to AEW. He explained that Edge became a millionaire working with WWE and wouldn't turn his back on the company that gave him everything.

"I saw somebody on Twitter say, 'Does that mean Edge could go to Wembley Stadium?' No. For one thing, I don't think he's going to do that to a company that has made him a multi-millionaire, and he's worked for, for 25 years on and off. Only off to be retired, not going to other promotions," Cornette said. [From 2:53 - 3:13]

You can watch the full video here:

Cornette feels Edge may still have some connection with WWE

During the same conversation, the veteran felt that even if his current contract ended, he still had some obligations with WWE. He detailed that the Hall of Famer's wife, Beth Phoenix, often appears on TV, which may also be a factor.

"I still don't think, even if it's the last match perhaps he has under contract, I don't know that it means that he's free and clear of any obligations. Beth still works for the company once in a while. I don't honestly believe you will see that, whether it will be possible or not. But I don't think that he's technically free and clear of every obligation yet."[From 3:15 - 3:40]

Expand Tweet

Cornette detailed that the 49-year-old would still be involved with WWE in some capacity and was probably not yet exempt from making appearances for other promotions.

Do you think we will see the Rated-R Superstar again in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot