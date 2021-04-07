Edge believes current WWE Superstar should've broken The Undertaker's streak

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently stated that Brock Lesnar shouldn't have been the one to break The Undertaker's legendary undefeated WrestleMania streak.

Edge recently had a chat with Sports Nation and opened up about Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak in 2014. He recalled how he refused to end the streak at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 and further made it clear that Roman Reigns should have been the chosen one.

"I think that should have been saved for someone who you want to strap the rocket to. And you know and you trust and is going to like... to me, Roman Reigns was the guy to do it. And that's where it should have been done. I know I get that he's a believable one to do it, but okay, great, this is professional wrestling. It's not MMA. So to me, you do it with the character that you think is going to pull your cart for the next 10-15 years."

Edge headlined WrestleMania 24 with The Undertaker

Edge had established himself as a megastar on WWE TV by the time 2008 came around. He was the top heel on WWE SmackDown at the time and kicked off a heated feud with The Undertaker over the World Championship.

The duo battled in the main event of the show and there were moments in the match when WWE made fans believe that the streak was going to end that night. The Undertaker eventually defeated Edge to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

THE STREAK IS OVER!!On this day 7 years ago!! Brock Lesnar def. The undertaker at WM 30!! And become the first man in history of WWE defeat him at WM and break his streak!! Was it a right decision to break the Undertakers at WM LMK in comments!! #WrestleMania #Undertaker #WWE pic.twitter.com/gZ2zvP6CV1 — Prowrestleworld (@prowrestle3) April 6, 2021

The Undertaker's streak was finally broken at WrestleMania 30 by his arch-rival Brock Lesnar. The big win turned Lesnar into quite possibly the most dangerous entity in WWE history.

He went on to squash WWE legend John Cena at SummerSlam 2014 to win the WWE Championship. Lesnar was regularly used in WWE's main event scene for years on end following his win over The Undertaker.

7 Years Ago Today WrestleMania 30 Brock Lesnar Broke Undertaker’S Streaks Undefeated At WrestleMania People Are Shocked 21-1!!! 🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀 pic.twitter.com/N1HxXrv1r3 — MR. WRESTLEMANIA (@CokerAyokunle) April 6, 2021

