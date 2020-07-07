Edge says he would 'die to get in the ring' with Ricochet; names other Superstars he wants to face upon return

A match with Edge would certainly do wonders for this young Superstar

Edge is a multi-time WWE and World Champion in the company

Edge

Edge is not only a multi-time WWE Champion but is also a WWE Hall of Famer. Though many believed that Edge's career was over 9 years ago when he had to announce retirement due to a severe neck injury, he has returned.

Edge continued to be part of WWE during his time away from in-ring competition. He made his big in-ring return at Royal Rumble this year. After having come out of retirement, Edge has had two matches, both with Randy Orton. Their first match took place at WrestleMania and the second one at Backlash.

Edge suffered a triceps injury at Backlash but had appeared on RAW a few weeks back to let Randy Orton know that he wasn't done with The Viper yet. Orton has moved on to a feud with Big Show, but it is certain that once Edge returns, the two men will square off once again.

Edge wants to face Ricochet

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Edge revealed which current Superstars he wants to compete against once he is done with Randy Orton. Here is what Alex McCarthy tweeted:

Edge on who he'd like to work when he returns from his injury. "Yeah, there’s Rollins, that’s a gimme. There’s AJ Styles. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet - oh my God - I’d die to get in the ring with him." [Cheap Heat Pod]

Edge on who he'd like to work when he returns from his injury.



"Yeah, there’s Rollins, that’s a gimme. There’s AJ Styles. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet - oh my God - I’d die to get in the ring with him." [Cheap Heat Pod] — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 7, 2020

Ricochet is a former NXT North-American Champion as well as Unites States Champion in WWE. Although Ricochet, who was previously known as Prince Puma, made a major splash on the main roster when he debuted, he has not been used much as of late.

There have been some reports that suggested that Vince McMahon was not very keen on Ricochet and the only reason he got a push initially was because of Paul Heyman. With Heyman no longer in-charge of RAW, Ricochet has mostly been used as an enhancement talent.

With a Superstar like Edge giving his vote of confidence to Ricochet, hopefully things will pick up for the high-flyer. A match between Edge and Ricochet would surely be something special.