WWE Hall of Famer Edge says his upcoming match with Damian Priest is up there with the main event of WrestleMania.

The Rated-R Superstar made a miraculous return from a career-ending injury when he entered the 2020 Royal Rumble at number 21. The following year, he went on to win the 30-man match, ultimately losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Earlier this year, he was viciously kicked out of Judgment Day when the members of the group he founded turned on him in favor of Finn Balor. In recent weeks, he has been trying to get revenge on his former stable mates and will face Damian Priest on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Speaking to TV Insider, the 48-year-old said the match feels as important as WrestleMania's main event:

"I’m putting it right up there with the main event of WrestleMania. I’m putting it up there with Hell in a Cell with Seth Rollins. It’s massive for me, personally. To never expect to go back and wrestle there again, and come back 12 years since I last wrestled on television there." [H/T - TV Insider]

Edge is hell bent on disbanding the group he created, which consists of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. It will be interesting to see if he is successful in his quest.

Edge recalls how he asked Triple H for a match with Damian Priest

The Rated-R Superstar turned to the dark side when he began feuding with AJ Styles. Edge added Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to his group who helped him defeat Styles on numerous occasions. However, the group turned on him when Finn Balor became a member.

Since SummerSlam 2022, he has been trying to get revenge on The Judgment Day and disband the group for good. Speaking to Insider TV, the 48-year-old star recalled how Triple H gave him a match with Damian Priest set for RAW, which is in his hometown:

"I saw Toronto on the schedule. I said to Paul [Levesque], “We got something we can promote here. We have a few weeks to build a television match, so we can treat it as something special.” Everyone was on board and thought it could be really cool. You get in there with a guy like Priest. It’s a huge opportunity. I love that I can get in there with this current crop of talent." [H/T - TV Insider]

Damian Priest will go one-on-one with The Ultimate Opportunist on Monday night. It will be interesting to see if The Rated-R Superstar can defeat and get revenge on The Archer of Infamy for his betrayal.

Do you think Edge can end The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the match between Edge and Damian Priest? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell