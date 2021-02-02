Edge scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday

At the WWE Royal Rumble, this past Sunday, Edge made his return to the ring to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He ended up outlasting twenty-nine other Superstars to earn a world championship shot at WrestleMania.

Since WrestleMania is only a couple of months away, Edge has to make his decision soon as to who he wants to challenge. WWE on FOX's twitter account has announced that he will be present at WWE SmackDown this Friday, where The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns resides.

Edge can select from three possible opponents at the moment: The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the NXT Champion Finn Balor. Either way, it will most likely be Edge's first singles match in front of a crowd since 2011.

Edge is scouting for potential targets right now and he finds himself going to SmackDown to stand toe-to-toe against the Head of The Table, Roman Reigns. But this won't be Edge's first encounter with a World Champion this week.

Last night, on Monday Night RAW, The Rated R Superstar stood face-to-face with Drew McIntyre and sent a warning his way.

Edge had been out of action for almost seven months before making his return at WWE Royal Rumble

Edge's last match in 2020 was at WWE BackLash

Edge suffered a serious triceps injury during "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" against Randy Orton at Backlash 2020. The WWE Hall of Famer had to nurse the injury at home for the remainder of 2020, before he made his return on Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Edge resumed his feud with Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble, as they entered at numbers one and two. The pair were the last two remaining men in the match as well. In the end, Edge was successful in eliminating the Viper to earn a title opportunity at WrestlMania.

The two have seemingly put an end to the rivalry after their match last night on WWE RAW, which Edge won after a distraction from Alexa Bliss.

Since his return to in-ring action in 2020, Edge has competed in five matches thus far; Three were against Randy Orton, while the other two were Royal Rumbles, which pushed their feud. Now that the rivalry is seemingly done, Edge can move on to new opponents and fresher storylines.