Edge sends message to The Judgment Day ahead of huge match on WWE RAW 

Edge sent a warning to Damian Priest ahead of their match on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The Rated-R Superstar and The Archer of Infamy will cross paths in a highly awaited showdown between the two men.

Edge, who initially created The Judgment Day, was booted out of the faction by Priest and Rhea Ripley, who replaced their original leader with a former Universal Champion, Finn Balor.

The Hall of Famer will aim to get a huge win over his former stablemate. Taking to Twitter, he sent out a message ahead of a huge collision on RAW.

"I’m home. Edge vs Priest. Toronto. Tonight. #RAW," wrote The Rated-R Superstar.

After being assaulted by The Judgment Day, their former leader made his return to WWE programming at SummerSlam 2022.

The Rated-R Superstar aligned with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, as he took the fight to Priest and Balor.

How did the WWE Universe react to Edge's warning to Damian Priest?

In reaction to Edge's warning to Damian Priest, the WWE Universe seemed quite hyped up regarding his return to Canada.

Twitter user @LucianLegacy even noted that Sami Zayn received a wild pop from the fans during a recent live event in Canada and the same could be said for The Rated-R Superstar in a few hours.

Omar Guillen @LucianLegacy @EdgeRatedR Sami Zayn was treated like a king on Friday. I can't imagine the pop you'll get. @EdgeRatedR Sami Zayn was treated like a king on Friday. I can't imagine the pop you'll get. 💯

Edge created The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 38 when he was assisted by Priest during his match against AJ Styles. The former United States Champion was introduced as the first member of the group.

At WrestleMania Backlash, in an almost similar fashion, Rhea Ripley joined the faction after helping the now-former leader beat The Phenomenal One in a rematch.

Following this year's Hell in a Cell premium live event, the original version of Judgment Day went their separate ways with Finn Balor joining the group.

