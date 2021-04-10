Edge could break a 6-year long record at WWE WrestleMania 37

Edge will main event WrestleMania 37 and will make history in the process.

The Show of Shows begins in less than 24 hours and fans are excited. 25,000 people will be in attendance each night, making WrestleMania 37 the first WWE event in 13 months to feature a live crowd.

The weekend-long show will be headlined by a triple threat for the Universal Championship between Edge, Daniel Bryan, and the dominant Roman Reigns. All three Superstars have main evented 'Mania before.

The Rated-R Superstar last headlined WrestleMania 24 against The Undertaker. That remains his only show-closer at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This means that on Sunday, he'll become the Superstar with the longest gap between WrestleMania main events in WWE history.

Roman Reigns is a WrestleMania main event regular, having closed four straight editions from 2015 onwards. Daniel Bryan main evented WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against all odds. But this is Edge's first 'Mania main event in 13 years.

Edge's new record for WWE at WrestleMania

Edge's last WrestleMania main event; 13 years ago.

Of the 13 years between his two main events, Edge spent nine of them as retired. Only three other WWE Superstars have had a gap of over a decade between their WrestleMania main events.

Brock Lesnar held the record for six years, as his second 'Mania show-closer came 12 years after his first one. The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship from Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19, with his next main event coming at 'Mania 31 against Roman Reigns.

The WrestleMania 24 clash between Edge and The Undertaker was The Deadman's first main event since his WWE Title victory over Sid Vicious 11 years earlier.

The Rock also had 11 years between WrestleMania main events. His match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 17 was his third straight show-closer, but his last one was at 'Mania 28 where he faced John Cena.

This record now belongs to the Rated-R Superstar. Do you think anyone will break Edge's record?