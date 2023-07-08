Edge set to compete for the first time on WWE SmackDown in almost two months against recently drafted star

Edge will compete in his first match on WWE SmackDown for the first time in almost two months against a recently drafted star.

Tonight on the blue brand, Edge returned to make an appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller teased that the former WWE Champion had a huge announcement. The Rated R Superstar started talking about his experience in Madison Square Garden. Waller interrupted him to say that the WWE Hall of Famer's huge announcement is that he is retiring from the ring.

An annoyed Rated R Superstar then reminded Waller that he has been on the main roster for a short time and he hasn't even had a match yet. The WWE Hall of Famer then informed that he has a match tonight against Waller to end the segment.

This will be the first time that the Rated R Superstar will compete in the ring. His match was in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament on the 12th May episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how Grayson Waller will fare against the 11-time WWE World Champion.

