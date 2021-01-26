Edge set to create impressive record when he enters the 2021 Royal Rumble match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is all set to etch his name in record books, following his big announcement on RAW tonight.

The Rated-R Superstar appeared on tonight's edition of WWE RAW and announced that he would be entering this year's Royal Rumble match. When Edge enters the 2021 Royal Rumble match, he will become the only WWE Superstar to be a part of the match in the following four decades: 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

The stat was tweeted out by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, soon after Edge made his Royal Rumble announcement on WWE RAW. Check it out below:

Edge is the only person to be in Royal Rumble matches in the 90s, 00s, 10s and 20S — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 26, 2021

Edge will join an elite class of Superstars who have achieved this incredible feat

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Hacksaw Jim Duggan have also competed in the Royal Rumble match in four separate decades. Michaels competed for the first time in a Royal Rumble match in 1989 and went on to win the whole thing on two consecutive occasions. He is also the first WWE Superstar to win the Royal Rumble as the #1 entrant. Michaels appeared in his last Royal Rumble match in 2010, mere months before his retirement.

Duggan won the very first Royal Rumble match in 1988, with his final Royal Rumble appearance coming in 2012. So far, Edge is the only WWE Superstar to appear in the Royal Rumble match in the 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s, but more could join him as soon as this year itself.

EDGE



4-time WWE Champion

7-time World Heavyweight Champion

5-time WWF/E Intercontinental Champion

1-time WCW United States Champion

14-time WWF/World Tag Team Champion

King of the Ring winner - 2001

Money in the Bank winner - 2005

Royal Rumble winner - 2010#smackdown #wwe pic.twitter.com/0BX4M2BfO5 — Serious Entertainment Wrestling 🇧🇧 (@inspyrelife) January 23, 2021

Edge recently had opened up on his return to the ring, following his tricep injury at WWE Backlash:

"I mean, I don’t know. It’s a learning process because I’m going to be 47 next month, so I didn’t know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that. It’s a slow process. I’m not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing."

Are you excited to see Edge compete in the Royal Rumble match? Do you see Edge winning the whole thing and go on to headline WrestleMania?