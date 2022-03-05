Edge set for a huge segment on RAW after turning heel and attacking AJ Styles

Hall of Famer Edge will finally address the WWE Universe and explain his actions against AJ Styles from this week's RAW.

On this week's edition of the Monday Night Show, The Rated-R Superstar's WrestleMania challenge was answered by The Phenomenal One. Much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, Edge went berserk and hit Styles with a low-blow, following up with con-chair shots.

WWE has now confirmed that Edge will break his silence on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The preview hinted that he could disclose his motives behind the heel turn ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Here's RAW preview from WWE.com:

"Why Edge, Why? It’s the question on the mind of the WWE Universe after The Rated-R Superstar’s brutal attack on AJ Styles this past Monday. After Edge called out the entire locker room in search of a WrestleMania 38 opponent, The Phenomenal One made his way to the ring to answer the challenge. The Ultimate Opportunist then shocked the universe by jumping Styles and grounding him with a low blow before delivering two thunderous Con-Chair-Tos. Tune in to Raw this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA to hear what Edge has to say about his vicious beatdown of Styles."

AJ Styles put Edge on notice shortly after his heel turn on RAW

As mentioned earlier, AJ Styles is now set to face Edge at WrestleMania 38 in a dream match come true. Reflecting on the events of RAW, The Phenomenal One took to social media and warned Edge, stating that he should be ready for retaliation.

"I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward. You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move. Now you better prepare yourself for mine." - wrote Styles in response to Edge.

With Edge set to be on RAW this week, there are high chances of him coming face-to-face with Styles again. The two men could very well engage in a brawl to further hype up their WrestleMania match.

