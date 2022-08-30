"We love each other" - Edge talks about reuniting with former WWE Champion for first time in 20 years

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has shared his thoughts on him and Rey Mysterio reuniting as a tag team.

Almost 20 years since their last outing together, the former WWE Tag Team Champions are set to join forces once again as they take on the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Speaking on RAW Talk, The Rated R Superstar said that both he and Mysterio share a special bond that Judgment Day nor anyone else can break.

"This Saturday for the first time since Survivor Series 2002, me and Rey Rey, we’re gonna be a tag team again. For the first time in 20 years and there is something that happens when he and I are on the same side, there is something that happens when we tag, there is something that happens when we team together. It’s a special chemistry that you can’t manufacture, you can’t buy, it is real and it is there, because we love each other and we are friends." [0:26 to 0:54]

The high stakes tag team match will go down this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales at Clash At The Castle in what will be the first WWE stadium show in the UK since 1992.

Edge has hinted at a possible retirement

Despite making his triumphant return to wrestling in early 2020, the 48 year old star is well aware that he does not have a lot of gas left in the tank.

Following his homecoming match in Toronto last week, the former World Heavyweight Champion told his fellow Canadians that he could end his in-ring career next year.

"I hope to come back one last time here in Toronto," Edge stressed. "Looking at the calendar, we usually come here [to Toronto] in August. So, next August, I guarantee each and every one of you [that I'll be back here]. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, it's OK, man. This is the place for me to do it [retire]. I mean this when I say it — I love all of you, and in case you missed it, I love being Canadian!" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Although he has yet to capture another major title since his return, Edge has been able to create more history, as in 2021 he was able to defy all the odds to win his second Royal Rumble match.

