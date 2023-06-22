Edge shares heartfelt message after crossing a major milestone in WWE

Edge (Adam Copeland) has set the bar for WWE Superstars for ages to come, and The Rated-R Superstar's illustrious career cannot be easily replicated. Today, he shared a heartfelt message after completing 25 years since his televised in-ring debut in the company.

In 1998, Copeland made his television debut for WWE, and the rest is history. From teaming up with Christian to winning numerous world titles as a solo competitor, the Hall of Famer has done it all in the company.

In 2020, The Rated-R Superstar came out of retirement to have a final run in WWE, aiming to end his in-ring career on his own terms. He recently looked back on his storied association with the promotion, thanking fans for their continued support. You can view his message below:

"25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me with gratitude."

In the same tweet, he mentioned being grateful for having the opportunity to return for a second stint in WWE:

"I’ve had an opportunity to get in the ring with a whole new generation of amazing talent and introduce Edge to a whole new generation of fans. That alone makes it a win. I’ve been able to make a living doing the only job I ever dreamed of. I know how rare that is. Thanks for watching Edge all these years."

The Hall of Famer was recently drafted to SmackDown. However, he has not featured in a significant storyline on the blue brand since his arrival.

Edge is advertised for WWE SmackDown in Canada

After returning in 2020, The Rated-R Superstar immediately kickstarted a feud with Randy Orton and the two featured in a few well-received matches. He later won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match, marking his second victory in the annual contest.

In 2021, the Hall of Famer pursued championship gold, but he couldn't beat Roman Reigns. Following the program, the Canadian legend competed in a trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins.

Last year, he created The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. But the stable eventually kicked him out and added new members, including Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Earlier this month, it was announced that SmackDown will return to Toronto on August 18, and Edge will appear in front of his hometown fans. After beating The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39, The Rated-R Superstar will aim to continue securing significant wins.

