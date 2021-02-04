Edge shows up on WWE NXT and confronts champion Finn Balor and Pete Dunne 

2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge showed up tonight on WWE NXT and confronted the NXT Champion Finn Balor and the No. 1 contender Pete Dunne.

The Rated-R Superstar praised the Superstars of the black-and-gold brand and hinted that he might be gunning for Balor's NXT Championship as he has never held it before.

Edge will keep a close eye on Balor and Dunne's match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Edge came out to the ring when Finn Balor accepted Pete Dunne's challenge to defend the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Vengeance Day on February 14. The former 11-time WWE World Champion's music then hit the speakers and he walked out to the ring to face both Superstars inside the ring.

Edge said that he has been keeping a close eye on the talents of NXT for a long time. He said that their enthusiasm encouraged him to return to the ring at last year's Royal Rumble after nine years when everyone thought he would never be able to return.

He then went on to praise Dunne and said that he sees a lot of his former self in the former NXT UK Champion. Edge then also lauded The Prince for his phenomenal work at NXT.

The Ultimate Opportunist then said that he would be watching Balor and Dunne's NXT Championship match at TakeOver: Vengeance Day and hinted that he could challenge for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 37.

While the prospect of Edge challenging for the top title of NXT at the Show of Shows does sound tantalizing, rumors indicated that he could challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title. He also showed up this Monday on RAW to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The WWE and NXT Universe will have to wait for a few days to see which world champion the two-time Royal Rumble winner will eventually challenge.