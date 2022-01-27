"We never thought this would be a possibility" - Edge on his current storyline in WWE

The WWE Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated ahead of this Saturday's Royal Rumble premium live event. When discussing teaming up with his wife Beth Phoenix against The Miz and Maryse, The Rated-R Superstar thought a matchup like this would never have been possible.

"We never thought this would be a possibility," Edge said. "I was forced to retire [in 2011]. A year later, Beth retired. Then we started having kids. Coming back to wrestling was never on the docket for me, let alone come back and be asked, ‘What do you think about teaming together for a month?’ We’re having so much fun. Riding together, flying together. That’s the only part of the job that can be unenjoyable at times, but when you have your best friend next to you, it’s a lot more fun."

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso



"I can't say that Edge needs it. When I look at the character, and I look at everything I accomplished with the character, what does one more mean? I don’t know."



si.com/wrestling/2022… Adam Copeland on whether @EdgeRatedR needs one more run as WWE champion:"I can't say that Edge needs it. When I look at the character, and I look at everything I accomplished with the character, what does one more mean? I don’t know." Adam Copeland on whether @EdgeRatedR needs one more run as WWE champion:"I can't say that Edge needs it. When I look at the character, and I look at everything I accomplished with the character, what does one more mean? I don’t know."si.com/wrestling/2022…

Edge is looking forward to teaming with his wife Beth Phoenix at WWE Royal Rumble

Edge was quick to praise his Rumble opponents. He admitted that he was happy to work with The Miz and Maryse on Saturday because their commitment to being heels makes everything so easy.

The Canadian superstar also continued to express how excited he was and how much fun he was having.

"It’s so unexpected," Edge continued. "I had no inkling that it would ever happen, and we’re just having so much fun. I think that shows. We have two opponents like Mike and Maryse who are fully committed to being heels. That just makes everything so easy. I can’t wait. The Rumble is going to be so much fun."

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Fought for 9 years to get it back. It’s been 2 years since I came out at #21 Got a lot accomplished in that time. But WAY more to do. Let’s finish this ride. #RoyalRumble Fought for 9 years to get it back. It’s been 2 years since I came out at #21 Got a lot accomplished in that time. But WAY more to do. Let’s finish this ride. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/XUxH0rZqbJ

Edited by Genci Papraniku

