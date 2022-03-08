Edge has a surprising appearance change and new entrance on RAW (VIDEO)

Edge belongs to the older generation of superstars, and when some claim that there is a clear difference in the levels of stars then and now, he is the best example to look at. On the latest episode of RAW following his shocking heel turn, The Rated-R Superstar appeared with a new look and even had a new spine-chilling entrance.

Edge turned heel last week after AJ Styles accepted his challenge for a dream match at WrestleMania. However, the 11-time world champion instantly took shots at The Phenomenal One, stating that he wanted to see the "bulldog" version of Styles and not the one who was playing second fiddle to Omos in a tag team.

It was a violent exchange that led to Edge's first true heel turn in over a decade. While he was technically a heel in 2021, it was brief and somewhat forgettable. On the latest episode of the red brand, the Hall of Famer appeared with a new look and an entrance:

WWE @WWE



This is a much different



#WWERaw No music. No fanfare. No pyro. No band t-shirt.This is a much different @EdgeRatedR than the @WWEUniverse has been accustomed to the past two years... No music. No fanfare. No pyro. No band t-shirt.This is a much different @EdgeRatedR than the @WWEUniverse has been accustomed to the past two years...#WWERaw https://t.co/mS6mNrdC61

It was reported earlier that AJ Styles had suffered a "severe neck contusion" as a result of the attack from his WrestleMania opponent. It is, of course, a storyline injury that was used to build up heat for their feud

Edge and his masterful promo on RAW

WWE @WWE



@EdgeRatedR

#WWERaw "This is a me I have never met before. This is a me I have fallen in love with." "This is a me I have never met before. This is a me I have fallen in love with."@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw https://t.co/f20swuwXqp

Referencing the difference in levels, it's clear that The Rated-R Superstar is a true master of his craft. Vince McMahon once emphasized on the art of silence and how saying less can be more.

In the promo on RAW, Edge didn't speak more than he needed to, and it was a clear and concise promo that helped get across the message of how psychotic his heel character can be.

It's likely a move that he wanted to make as this character was exactly what gave him the most success in the peak of his WWE tenure between 2006 and 2011. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out at The Show of Shows and who will ultimately walk out victorious.

The Rated-R Superstar has long stated that he wanted to face AJ Styles, and it's a dream match come true at the biggest stage possible.

Edited by Kaushik Das