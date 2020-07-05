Edge takes a shot at Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar wouldn't be happy about this.

Edge has made a bold claim against Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

A standoff between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Edge received a heroic welcome when he made his return at the Royal Rumble PPV earlier this year. The WWE Universe was pleasantly surprised when it saw Edge make his way to the ring and unload a number of spears on WWE Superstars. Edge has faced off against Randy Orton in two matches since his return. In a recent interview, The Rated-R Superstar addressed his matches, taking shots at Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

Edge comments about Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Edge was a guest on the Cheap Heat Podcast. On the show, he addressed the critics who thought that his matches at WrestleMania and WWE Backlash were too long.

"If people wanna complain that my first match back I go 41 minutes -- that's your complaint. I'm not supposed to be doing this! After nine years and a triple fusion in my neck, I went out there for 41 minutes. People complained that Bill [Goldberg] and Brock [Lesnar] go out and do four [minutes] -- so what is it? What do you want? I'm gonna to bust my ass and I'm going to try and give you the best product I possibly can, because I'm not gonna phone it in. To me, that's what WrestleMania was [and] that's what Backlash was. I think if you total the time of my three matches, I've probably put in more time than both of those guys since they've been back." (h/t Rajah.com)

Edge sustained a tricep injury in his match at WWE Backlash and has undergone surgery for the same. There is no timeline on his return. Since his absence, his nemesis, Randy Orton forced Christian into the ring and Punt Kicked him.

Edge's rivalry with Orton has gotten very personal with each of them getting one victory over the other. There were rumors that their rubber match would take place at SummerSlam but that seems far fetched as of now.

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania. Goldberg lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman while Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.