"I know the window is small" - Edge talks about his in-ring future.

Edge has been an integral part of the WWE roster for the past two years, even main-eventing Night Two of WrestleMania 37. He recently spoke about his in-ring future and retirement.

Speaking on Steven's Wrestling Journey on YouTube, the Rated-R Superstar discussed how long he expects to wrestle before retiring.

"Won't be ten (years), definitely won't be ten. I doubt it'll be five, it's gonna be before that. I don't even think it's going to be three. I don't know, but I don't think it's going to be that long. I know the window is small," said Edge (H/T - Fightful.com)

The Hall of Famer faced AJ Styles on Night Two of WrestleMania 38. He pinned The Phenomenal One after he was distracted by Damian Priest. The Ultimate Opportunist and Priest have since partnered up and formed a faction.

The 48-year-old made his WWE return after nine years at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He has since feuded with Randy Orton and had a match at WrestleMania 36. He also won the 2021 Royal Rumble, main-eventing Night Two of 'Mania 37 with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. This year, he had a mixed tag match against The Miz & Maryse with his wife Beth Pheonix, turned heel and faced AJ Styles.

"It was a mixed bag," Edge said about his first retirement

Edge announced his retirement on the April 11 2011 episode of Monday Night RAW. He was the World Heavyweight Champion at the time and had defended his belt a week prior at WrestleMania 27 against Alberto Del Rio.

The 11-time World Champion retired due to several neck injuries that had built up throughout his career. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Speaking about his first retirement, he said:

"It was such a mixed bag of emotions when they told me I had to retire. In a weird way, it made it easier. In a weird way because I wasn't having to make the decision on my own and go, 'How much more do I have left?' That was taken out of the equation." (H/T - Fightful.com)

He went on to say that he was disappointed because he wanted to work with the new crop of talent at the time. Some of the names he took in that regard were Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

