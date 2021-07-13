WWE Legend taunts Roman Reigns and The Usos

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Usos are scheduled to face the team of Edge, Rey Mysterio and Dominik in a six-man tag team match on the 16th of July episode of Smackdown. The episode will mark the return of fans to WWE shows.

Last week on Smackdown, Edge was assisted by the returning Rey Mysterio and Dominik to take out The Usos and Roman Reigns. Ahead of their next encounter, the Hall of Famer took a dig at Roman and the Usos.

"Didn’t want Jey to feel left out. All in the family! If ya need new grills I know a guy who does dentistry on the side in Knoxville. See you Friday on #SmackDown in front of FANS. Finally.", Edge tweeted.

Didn’t want Jey to feel left out. All in the family! If ya need new grills I know a guy who does dentistry on the side in Knoxville. See you Friday on #SmackDown in front of FANS. Finally. pic.twitter.com/bXqLBNIeDA — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 11, 2021

Also, one cannot help but notice a subtle hint that Edge has dropped in his tweet. The words "guy who does dentistry on the side in Knoxville" could refer to Kane's Isaac Yankem persona, potentially meaning a return for The Big Red Machine.

The Edge-Roman Reigns rivalry

Edge and Roman Reigns have been involved in a bitter feud that started when the Hall of Famer won the Royal Rumble and decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania. Roman retained the title at Wrestlemania and later went on to beat Cesaro and Rey Mysterio to retain his title.

Edge, upon his return, has pulled out all the stops in his quest for the Universal title. Roman had the help of Usos to hand him an advantage. But with the Mysterios by his side to even the odds, Edge will be looking to soften up the Universal champion ahead of their scheduled title match at Money in the Bank.

Night night kid. Try not to drool on the chair. See ya at #MITB pic.twitter.com/WsedqZ1DWD — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 27, 2021

How excited are you to see Edge and Mysterio team up after so many years? Who do you think will walk out of Money in the Bank with the Universal title? Is a potential Kane return possible? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Edited by Greg Bush