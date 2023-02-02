Edge teases a major dream match against current WWE Superstar

Edge, aka Adam Copeland, has had a monumental career in the world of sports entertainment and faced numerous superstars before and after his retirement from WWE. Recently, the Rated R Superstar teased a one-on-one match against The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus.

In 2020, Edge shocked the world of professional wrestling when he made the comeback of the century after nine years of inactivity inside the squared circle. The Rated R Superstar became the last three in the Rumble match and had a series of matches with Randy Orton the following year.

Similar to the Rated R Superstar, Sheamus also fought a life-threatening injury after his partnership ended with The Bar. The 11-time World Champion recently sent a message to Sheamus and also teased a major singles match against the Celtic Warrior in the near future:

"Well right now I’m alone in The Hall of Won It All. I get lonely. Win that IC and we can have a chat Ronnie, whoops, Sheamo. Bout time we have a good old fashioned, grizzled 1 on 1 match."

Sheamus and Edge faced each other in various multi-man matches before the Rated R Superstar's first retirement in 2011. However, the two have not faced each other in a singles competition.

Edge made his return to the company at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Last year, Edge turned heel and created a faction called The Judgment Day on the red brand as he feuded against AJ Styles after WrestleMania 38. Later, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest joined the stable.

However, a major change took place within the stable when Finn Balor joined them and kicked the Ultimate Opportunist out of the group. A couple of months later, Dominik Mysterio also joined the heinous group on the red brand when he turned on the Ultimate Opportunist and his father.

Last week, The Judgment Day wreaked havoc inside the Men's Royal Rumble match as Dominik attacked his father before he could enter the match, and the trio teamed up on several superstars.

At number 24, the Rated R Superstar returned to the company and immediately attacked The Judgment Day. He managed to eliminate Balor and Priest from the match. Later, Cody Rhodes eliminated Dominik Mysterio from the bout.

Do you think The Judgment Day will get disbanded by Edge after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

