Edge teases recruiting Rhea Ripley's arch-rival as a new member of The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has seemingly hinted at recruiting Liv Morgan as a member of The Judgment Day. Taking to Twitter, The Rated-R Superstar simply posted a photo of the female WWE star without any captions or context.

However, over the past few days or so, the Hall of Famer has tweeted out photos of several current and former WWE stars in the same pattern. The tweets have certainly created a buzz within the WWE Universe.

Prior to being recruited into this new faction, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley worked alongside Morgan. The duo even challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships before Ripley betrayed her partner and embraced the dark side.

Check out Edge's tweet below:

As it stands, Morgan has allied herself with AJ Styles and Finn Balor in their feud against The Judgment Day. The trio could be on the verge of facing Edge, Ripley, and Damian Priest in an intergender six-person tag team match down the line.

But could Morgan swerve the WWE Universe and rejoin her former tag team partner under this new faction? Only time well.

Who are some of the other WWE stars Edge has teased as a potential members of The Judgment Day?

Edge has done an incredible job as leader of The Judgment Day so far. However, the former WWE Champion seems far from done when it comes to recruiting new members for his group.

Before tweeting out Liv Morgan's photo, The Ultimate Opportunist posted a photo of Corey Graves. The trend started when he initially tweeted a photo of former NXT Champion Ciampa, who has been rumored to be a potential member of The Judgment Day for quite some time now.

Check out a few of the tweets below:

Aside from Graves and Ciampa, former World Champion also tweeted a photo of former Divas Champion Paige. The 29-year-old has been retired from in-ring action for a while, postitioned currently in an ambassador role.

It will be interesting to see which WWE stars go on to join The Judgment Day going forward.

