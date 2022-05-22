×
Create
Notifications

Edge teases recruiting Rhea Ripley's arch-rival as a new member of The Judgment Day

Judgment Day could add a few members down the road
Judgment Day could add a few members down the road
reaction-emoji
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 12:52 AM IST
News

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has seemingly hinted at recruiting Liv Morgan as a member of The Judgment Day. Taking to Twitter, The Rated-R Superstar simply posted a photo of the female WWE star without any captions or context.

However, over the past few days or so, the Hall of Famer has tweeted out photos of several current and former WWE stars in the same pattern. The tweets have certainly created a buzz within the WWE Universe.

Prior to being recruited into this new faction, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley worked alongside Morgan. The duo even challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships before Ripley betrayed her partner and embraced the dark side.

Check out Edge's tweet below:

https://t.co/wDQTT9wXHf

As it stands, Morgan has allied herself with AJ Styles and Finn Balor in their feud against The Judgment Day. The trio could be on the verge of facing Edge, Ripley, and Damian Priest in an intergender six-person tag team match down the line.

But could Morgan swerve the WWE Universe and rejoin her former tag team partner under this new faction? Only time well.

Who are some of the other WWE stars Edge has teased as a potential members of The Judgment Day?

Edge has done an incredible job as leader of The Judgment Day so far. However, the former WWE Champion seems far from done when it comes to recruiting new members for his group.

Before tweeting out Liv Morgan's photo, The Ultimate Opportunist posted a photo of Corey Graves. The trend started when he initially tweeted a photo of former NXT Champion Ciampa, who has been rumored to be a potential member of The Judgment Day for quite some time now.

Check out a few of the tweets below:

https://t.co/e0GOH2yZDI
https://t.co/mM00P60sUF

Aside from Graves and Ciampa, former World Champion also tweeted a photo of former Divas Champion Paige. The 29-year-old has been retired from in-ring action for a while, postitioned currently in an ambassador role.

https://t.co/oe47crxE8U
Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which WWE stars go on to join The Judgment Day going forward.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Ken Norris
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी