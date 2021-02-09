Edge teases unexpected WrestleMania 37 opponent instead of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns or Finn Balor

WWE Royal Rumble winner Edge has reminded fans that he could choose to face WALTER at WrestleMania 37 for the NXT United Kingdom Championship.

Posting on Instagram, Edge teased that he could challenge for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship, Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship or Finn Balor’s NXT Championship. When someone took a dig at Edge’s “boring” segments, he joked that he has made it obvious that he will choose to challenge WALTER.

Edge's Instagram post; NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER

Edge’s full Instagram picture shows three titles – the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and NXT Championship – dangling from his hand. All three titles are considered WWE World Championships, which means Edge can challenge for any one of them at WrestleMania 37.

Technically, WALTER’s NXT United Kingdom Championship is also a WWE World Championship. However, unlike the three aforementioned possible opponents, WALTER has not been heavily promoted by WWE as a possible opponent for Edge.

What’s next for Edge?

The first entrant in the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, Edge outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the match for the second time in his career. He has teased over the last week on WWE television that he could face Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns or Finn Balor at WrestleMania 37.

This year’s WrestleMania will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11.