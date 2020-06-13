Edge tells WWE fans what they will see at Backlash 2020

Edge had a lot to share with the WWE Universe in his latest tweet.

The WWE Hall of Famer is all set to take on Orton at WWE Backlash.

Edge and Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE veteran Randy Orton are two of the greatest performers in the history of this business. Both men have carved legacies that are matched by a select few, and are all set to wrestle each other this Sunday at WWE Backlash.

The bout has been promoted as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" by WWE. Edge has now posted a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe on his official Twitter handle. The WWE legend had a lot to share, but one thing that stood out was his statement about what fans can expect from him and Orton at Backlash.

Edge said that when fans watch Backlash, they will see two wrestlers, two professionals, giving them everything they have on that night. He further dubbed Orton as his greatest opponent, and added that even though the tagline of the match is subjective, he will walk out of Backlash with his head held high. Check out the tweet below:

Edge and Randy Orton last fought at WrestleMania 36

Edge made his miraculous return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, and went on to engage in a fierce rivalry with his former tag team partner, Randy Orton. The feud led to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, which Edge won.

The rivalry didn't end here, and the two veterans are going to settle the score in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash, this Sunday.