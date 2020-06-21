Edge had 'voiced' his concerns on being told to lose big match that ended his streak

Edge gives details about the original plan for the match

Edge is a former multi-time World Champion and IC Champion in WWE

Edge

The Rated 'R' Superstar Edge has been one of the most iconic Superstars to have stepped inside a WWE ring. The Ultimate Opportunist has had a major role in making ladder matches such as TLC and Money in the Bank so popular.

While speaking to ESPN, Edge revealed that he wasn't very pleased with WWE's idea of breaking his WrestleMania winning streak at WrestleMania 23 by losing the MITB ladder match. He also disclosed that the original plan was for him to go over at the show, but the company decided to have Ken Kennedy win the MITB match just a week before WrestleMania.

Why Edge did not think to lose would be a good idea for him:

Initially, I was in the Money in the Bank match [at WrestleMania 23], and I was supposed to win that match. And that would have kept my undefeated streak at WrestleMania intact. It was changed the week of, with Mr. Kennedy winning it. I voiced my concern, saying, "OK, I understand you want to go a different direction ... however, if we are still going this way with Taker next year, to me there's a lot more intrigue if you have two people undefeated [at WrestleMania]." [Later], my idea was that [The Undertaker] had never defeated me in any of our matches. So it was, "Maybe this guy just has Taker's number?

Edge had already won the first-ever MITB match and was christened The Ultimate Opportunist because of how he decided to cash-in his MITB by surprise.

Edge went on to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24 in a match where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to The Deadman.

Even though WWE managed to do a great job of building the WrestleMania match with Edge and The Undertaker, it can't be argued that Edge had a very valid point in wanting to retain his undefeated WrestleMania streak in order to make the match even more interesting.

The former WWE Champion made his in-ring return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble after a 9-year long gap and has gone on to have two amazing matches with Randy Orton since then.