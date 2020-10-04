Edge on whether his Royal Rumble return is his favorite WWE moment; absence of live audience

Earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, Edge shocked the WWE Universe. He competed inside a WWE ring for the first time in nearly nine years, following his retirement in April 2011. Although he didn't win the match, The Rated-R Superstar eliminated three other men before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

After his emotional return, Edge was brutally assaulted by his former teammate Randy Orton the following night on RAW, which then sparked a heated feud between the two.

Ahead of their WrestleMania 36 match, the world was struck with the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to compete without a live audience at The Show of Shows and then again at WWE Backlash.

One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do. pic.twitter.com/nVz0Fnl9y3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 12, 2020

Unfortunately, Edge injured his triceps in the match with Orton at Backlash and is currently rehabilitating. The WWE Hall of Famer sat down for an interview on the Busted Open podcast recently, where he discussed his Royal Rumble appearance and answered whether it was his favorite moment of his career.

Edge reveals if Royal Rumble return is his favorite WWE moment

Edge said that it may go down as one of the greatest moments of his career but he will try to change that when he comes back again from his injury:

"I think it might go down as one of the greatest, but I'll try and change that coming back. But there was ground swell of this thing happening at that point, but I don't think anybody knew it was going to be what it became. So, we didn't know how special that night was going to be, or how special it was to have an audience that size, that magnitude, and how long it will be until we possibly have that again. You can't know that stuff, right?"

"So, I knew it was special that night, but if anything, it's gained even more of a special spot for me just because of everything that the world is going through right now. It's kind of insane, and that being said, I don't know if I can watch it because it makes me miss the audiences so much. As a performer, man, we feed off of those guys. We feed off the audience, and for them not to be there, man, it's hard. Randy and I were the guinea pig, but he tried to s--t all over it. But now, nobody even mentions it." H/T: Wrestling Inc

Edge also said that the WWE ThunderDome, which allows fans to watch matches in real-time, is a "massive upgrade," but he still misses the live audience.