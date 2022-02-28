Edge segment announced for WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will appear on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the company has confirmed.

The Rated R Superstar returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble during the men's Rumble match after a decade-long absence caused by neck injuries. He battled Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at that year's WrestleMania.

The following year, he won the Royal Rumble match and competed for the Universal Championship against Bryan Danielson and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

This year, however, the former world champion is without a WrestleMania opponent, which prompted him to take to the ring on the latest edition of the red brand.

On last Monday's RAW, the Rated R Superstar issued an open challenge to anyone who wanted to face him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This week, it seems, Edge will follow up on this challenge with a segment confirmed for the next edition of WWE's flagship show. Though it is unconfirmed what the subject of the segment will be, it seems Edge will apparently address his future in the company.

Fans will doubtless be speculating about the nature of the segment and whether or not the former World Heavyweight Champion will be interrupted by anyone.

Edge's WrestleMania opponent has been heavily rumored

Though nothing has been confirmed by WWE themselves, there is one name in the conversation for a WrestleMania match with the former WWE Champion.

That man is AJ Styles, who expressed in a recent interview that he was desperate to wrestle the Ultimate Opportunist.

The Rated R Superstar even dropped the word "phenomenal" in his open challenge, leading to much speculation from fans and media alike.

