Eight-time WWE Champion sends a heartfelt message to Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch received huge praise for her work outside the squared circle. The compliment came from none other than Hollywood megastar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who applauded The Man's work on the 'Young Rock' TV series.

The popular NBC show chronicles the different periods in The Brahma Bull's life. Becky Lynch has also featured on the show, portraying music icon Cyndi Lauper. The "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer had a conversation with The Rock in early 1980s, and The Man was chosen to portray it on screen in the season three premiere of the show.

While the cameo initially appeared to be a one-time deal, Lynch returned to the show earlier this year. She recently posted a picture on her Instagram, hyping about her character's return.

The Hollywood star was quick to comment on the post, praising the former RAW Women's Champion for her work.

"one legend playing another...Way to crush it! #Rockandwrestlingera," The Rock commented.

What's next for Becky Lynch in WWE?

Becky Lynch has been a prominent member of WWE's women's division ever since joining the company. She headlined the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history in 2019 and ended the night with both RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

However, The Man's status for this year's WrestleMania looks unclear. She has been embroiled in a feud with Bayley ever since making her return after injury.

The duo recently clashed in a Steel Cage match where Lita came out to assist the six-time women's champion.

However, both Becky and Bayley are now left without a notable feud heading into the WrestleMania season. They were given a chance to book a place in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match on this week's episode of RAW. However, Bianca Belair defeated her two former rivals to squash their dreams.

While WWE is most likely to book both Becky Lynch and Bayley on their biggest show, it'll be interesting to see what direction the company will take.

There have been rumors of Trish Stratus returning to join The Man and Lita against Damage CTRL. However, an injury to Dakota Kai seems to have derailed those plans.

